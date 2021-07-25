Pizza restaurant chain Domino's has entered into a collaboration with RattanIndia-backed electric motorcycle manufacturer Revolt Motors to replace its current fleet of petrol bikes into electric ones.

Under the partnership, Domino's will procure the entire existing inventory of Revolt's RV300 electric bike and will progressively acquire its customised Revolt model to upgrade its fleet of delivery vehicles, PTI quoted a statement from the company on Sunday.

Domino's has taken the decision to induct Revolt's electric motorcycles into its fleet of delivery vehicles after a successful pilot, which went on for quite some time now, the statement added.

"Revolt is happy to join hands with Domino's in this partnership which not only makes sense environmentally, but also offers great cost savings for the company," said RattanIndia Enterprises Business Chairman Anjali Rattan.

The RV300 motorcycles going to Domino's will be specially customised for Jubilant Foodworks, which operates Domino's Pizza in India, to suit its business needs and at the same time ensure a zero-emission delivery experience, Revolt Motors said.

Revolt believes that this partnership is just a start of a potential revolution to convert massive delivery bike market electric in the years to come, the company further added.

Given the falling prices of electric bikes due to lower production costs and a slew of incentives being announced by central and various state governments, these bikes not only save the environment but also make economic sense, the company said.

