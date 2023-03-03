Doms acquires 30% stake in toy company ClapJoy2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 10:50 PM IST
- Doms Industries is gearing up for an initial public offer in the next 12-15 months, according to recent media reports.
Doms Industries Pvt. Ltd, controlled by Italian stationery company F.I.L.A. Group, has acquired a 30% stake in toymaker ClapJoy Innovations for an undisclosed amount. The move is part of Doms Industries’ strategy to expand into newer and allied product categories apart from marking its presence in the toy market in India.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×