Proxy advisers rule against agreement between DOMS promoters
Nehal Chaliawala 4 min read 23 Apr 2025, 06:00 AM IST
Summary
- The two sets of promoters of the stationery maker have an agreement on board appointments, sharing of information, exclusivity to certain markets, and a veto on key company decisions
Mumbai: Stationery major DOMS Industries Ltd wants to return to the status quo it had before its public markets debut in 2023, where its two sets of promoters have an agreement on board appointments, sharing of information, exclusivity to certain markets, and a veto on key company decisions.
