Don’t look to central government for help, auto companies told

“Royalty payments are typically linked to sales and can be made even if the local arm is loss-making unlike dividends paid from profits to the foreign parent. Royalty payments can, of course, impact the final sales price as it adds to the cost. Although businesses have compelling reasons to pay royalty for technical knowhow, brand, licences, etc., obtained from the parent, they can be viewed as means of shifting profits if they are not at arm’s length," said Amit Maheshwari, partner, Ashok Maheshwary and Associates Llp.