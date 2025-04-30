Donald Trump calls Jeff Bezos ’a good guy’ after Amazon cancels tariff display ’

US President Donald Trump praised Amazon founder Jeff Bezos on Tuesday (April 29), saying he "did the right thing" by halting a plan that would have shown consumers how much US tariffs were adding to the price of products. The report that Amazon was considering displaying tariff costs on its platform had created immediate tension with the White House, particularly as the administration was marking its 100th day in office and seeking to defend its tariff policies.

Trump confirms personal call with Bezos Trump seemed to confirm a conversation with Bezos about the matter. Speaking to reporters, Trump described the Amazon executive as “very nice” and “terrific,” adding that Bezos had "solved the problem very quickly" and that he was "a good guy."

"I called him, and we had a nice conversation. He did the right thing," Trump said, referring to Amazon's decision to abandon the plan.

The President’s remarks came amid growing concerns within the administration over the impact of tariffs on US consumers.

Amazon responds to criticism Amazon quickly responded to the reports, issuing a statement clarifying the situation. The company acknowledged that its low-cost Amazon Haul store had "considered the idea of listing import charges on certain products." However, Amazon made it clear that the plan was never approved and would not be moving forward.

"This was never approved and is not going to happen," Amazon said in its statement.

White House decries plan as "hostile" The plan drew sharp criticism from the White House, with Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt calling it a "hostile and political act by Amazon." Leavitt questioned why Amazon hadn’t implemented a similar policy during the Biden administration, which has been grappling with inflation rates not seen in four decades.

"Why didn’t Amazon do this when the Biden administration hiked inflation to the highest level in 40 years?" Leavitt asked during a Tuesday briefing in Washington.

Trump’s tariff policies and their impact Trump’s tariff policies have been a point of contention for critics, who argue that the increased costs for imports ultimately raise prices for US consumers. Upon taking office, Trump imposed a 10% baseline tariff on goods from most countries and additional levies on a number of nations, including China. The administration also implemented sector-specific tariffs, prompting retaliatory measures from Beijing and other trading partners.

Criticism of the plan from Trump’s advisors Top Trump advisor Stephen Miller also criticised Amazon’s proposed tariff display. Speaking to Fox News, Miller argued that many American consumers wanted to know where the products they were purchasing came from, adding, "A lot of American consumers want to buy products from America."

Miller’s comments reflected concerns about the transparency of Amazon’s product origins, as well as broader criticisms of foreign imports.

Bezos and Amazon's relationship with Trump Trump and Bezos have had a complicated relationship, particularly due to Trump’s frequent criticisms of The Washington Post, which Bezos owns. However, in recent years, Bezos and Amazon appear to have tried to improve their rapport with Trump. Bezos made headlines by buying a documentary about First Lady Melania Trump for $40 million, contributing to Trump’s inaugural fund, and even showing episodes of Trump’s reality show The Apprentice on Amazon Prime Video.