After US lawyers, lawmakers now flay Trump’s ‘arbitrary’ H-1B visa order

Weeks after a group of lawyers challenged US President Donald Trump’s executive order tightening H-1B visa norms, a bipartisan set of lawmakers joined the pushback in a joint letter last week, calling his decision to raise visa fees arbitrary and harmful to the economy. Nebraska Congressman Donald John Bacon, a Republican, told Mint that the President “arbitrarily decided to raise the fees to $100,000", a move he believes should have required congressional approval.

“I am also sensitive to the President just arbitrarily deciding to raise the fees to $100,000. This should also have Congressional approval from my perspective," said Bacon, in an emailed response to Mint, on Saturday.

This dissent comes in the backdrop of Trump’s executive order signed last month requiring companies to pay $100,000 annually for every new foreign worker brought under the H-1B work visa, up from about $1,000 at present. The order essentially makes it tougher for companies to send employees to onsite locations in the US. Even as the White House later clarified that this one-time fee would apply only for new visa applications and not for existing H-1B visa holders, Bacon expects a dent to the country’s economy.

“We have a declining population without immigrants, which is hard on our economy and sustaining programs like Social Security and Medicare. Further, we have more job openings than we have people looking for jobs, which holds back our economic growth," said Bacon.

Bacon, 62, was in the group of six Congress members, including Sam T. Liccardo, Jay Obernolte, Maria Elvira Salazar, Suhas Subramanyam and Greg Stanton, that penned a joint letter on 21 October to Trump and US secretary of commerce Howard Lutnick on improving the visa policy, rather than implementing the executive order.

“America’s innovation economy depends on both strong domestic talent and access to a highly skilled workforce from abroad, most of whom are educated at US institutions," the letter issued on 21 October said. "We agree that the H-1B visa program can be improved and that reform is needed to better align the system with America’s values and workforce needs. At the same time, we are concerned that the recent proclamation related to H-1B visa petitions will create significant challenges for US employers and overall weaken our competitiveness."

They even said the visa norm changes would hurt small tech firms in the US.

“The recently-announced H-1B visa changes will undermine the efforts of the very catalysts of our innovation economy—startups and small technology firms—that cannot absorb costs at the same level as larger firms," the Congress members said.

In his email, Bacon shed light on the US's increasing demand for immigration from local businesses. “I hear from our local business community all the time the need for more legal immigration. Because of this I have long supported additional H-1B entrants and have opposed measures to reduce the program."

While Bacon voiced his displeasure on the visa changes, he did not provide additional clarity to Mint’s questions seeking answers on his future course of action. Emails sent to the five in the group went unanswered.

Wrangles ahead

There are 535 members in the US Congress. About 100 of them are in the Senate, whereas the remaining are in the US House of Representatives.

However, a legal expert said members of the Congress could sort out the matter with other lawmakers among themselves or take their disagreements to court.

“The disputes between branches of the government are either settled between them or in court," said Rusell A. Stamets, a New Delhi-based lawyer. “The Congressmen can suggest an investigation by going to the respective judiciary committees, file a complaint and request a public hearing to be undertaken if they think money is being spent by the president without legal justification. They could also propose legislation in the Congress to undo orders they disagree with," added Stamets.

The Congress members’ differences come a month after seven lawyers representing various trade unions flagged concerns surrounding the US executive order, which clamps down on outsourcing firms. The seven lawyers were among the first to file a lawsuit against Trump challenging its legal validity.

Mint reported on 7 October that at least three of those lawyers questioned the legal validity of Trump’s order, stating that the Congress had exclusive rights to impose or alter monetary fines regarding visas.

IT firms on the visa row

According to data from the US Citizenship and Immigration Services, most H-1B visas are snapped up by information technology (IT) firms, with Indians being the majority of such visa holders. Seven of the 10 largest users of these visas are IT firms, including Tata Consultancy Services Ltd (TCS) and Infosys Ltd, US government data also suggests that the top 10 users accounted for 36,737 visas, more than half the total number of these visas issued in 2024-25, as of 30 June.

For now, homegrown IT services firms maintain they do not fact any major hit.

“Finally, on H1B, we have significantly localized our workforce in the US. Just about ~500 associates have travelled to the US in this financial year on H-1B. We believe our business model will be able to adapt quickly to any changes in immigration policy," said K. Krithivasan, chief executive and managing director of TCS, during the company’s post-earnings conference call with analysts on 9 October.

Infosys had a similar opinion. “We have taken several strategic steps in the past few years to reduce our dependence on work visa, especially H-1Bs in the US. This includes reduction in onsite mix, increased focus on near-shoring, increased local hiring, university partnerships, and creation of local hubs," said Salil Parekh, chief executive officer of Infosys, at the company’s post earnings analyst call on 16 October.

Last year, TCS and Infosys got 5,505 and 2,002 H-1B visa approvals respectively. While TCS is the second-largest beneficiary of this visa, Infosys is the 13th-largest, according to USCIS (US Citizenship and Immigration Services) data.

Turning on the heat

Of late, US policymakers have been flagging the H-1B visa issue. On 30 September, Tom Cotton, a Republican senator from Arkansas, introduced the Visa Cap Enforcement Bill in the Senate, aiming to strip colleges, non-profits and research institutes of their long-standing exemption from annual H-1B visa limits.

On 24 September, Republican senator Charles E. Grassley and Democratic senator Richard J. Durbin targeted several companies, including TCS and Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., over their hiring practices. The senators wrote joint letters to K. Krithivasan and S. Ravi Kumar, chief executives of TCS and Cognizant, respectively, seeking their responses on allegations of race-based discrimination and substitution of American workers with low-cost H-1B employees.

Earlier in September, Ohio senator Bernie Moreno proposed the Halting International Relocation of Employees (HIRE) Act to increase taxes on companies that hire offshore employees from their IT vendors.