After US lawyers, lawmakers now flay Trump’s ‘arbitrary’ H-1B visa order
Jas Bardia 5 min read 27 Oct 2025, 05:40 am IST
Summary
Following Trump's H-1B visa fee hike to $100,000, bipartisan lawmakers argue the decision lacks congressional approval and threatens economic growth.
This is a Mint Premium article gifted to you.
Subscribe to enjoy similar stories.
Weeks after a group of lawyers challenged US President Donald Trump’s executive order tightening H-1B visa norms, a bipartisan set of lawmakers joined the pushback in a joint letter last week, calling his decision to raise visa fees arbitrary and harmful to the economy. Nebraska Congressman Donald John Bacon, a Republican, told Mint that the President “arbitrarily decided to raise the fees to $100,000", a move he believes should have required congressional approval.
Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.more less
topics
Read Next Story