After US lawyers, lawmakers now flay Trump’s ‘arbitrary’ H-1B visa order

“America’s innovation economy depends on both strong domestic talent and access to a highly skilled workforce from abroad, most of whom are educated at US institutions," the letter issued on 21 October said. "We agree that the H-1B visa program can be improved and that reform is needed to better align the system with America’s values and workforce needs. At the same time, we are concerned that the recent proclamation related to H-1B visa petitions will create significant challenges for US employers and overall weaken our competitiveness."