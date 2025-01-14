Donald Trump inauguration: The United States unit of Hyundai Motor, Chrysler's Stellantis and Delta Air Lines have announced that they will each donate $1 million to President-elect Donald Trump's inaugural fund, according to a Reuters report

Other major companies donating for the January 20 inauguration include Amazon, Alphabet, Boeing, Ford Motor, General Motors, Meta and Microsoft.

In its statement announcing the move Hyundai said it “welcomes the opportunity to work with the new administration on policies that support American manufacturing, protect supply chains, and spur innovation.”

The report noted that automakers are keen to work around potential tariffs and changes to electric vehicle (EV) and vehicle emission policies under consideration by the coming Trump administration, which could have “dramatic impacts” on their business.

US Corporates Falling In Line? Earlier it was reported that Apple CEO Tim Cook is personally donating $1 million towards Trump's inauguration fund, even as donations from several high-profile names and executives poured in, according to a report by Axios.

These moves come ahead of the billionaire Republican leader's swearing-in on January 20. Cook is among a series of prominent tech leaders—such as OpenAI's Sam Altman, Meta's Mark Zuckerberg, and Amazon's Jeff Bezos—who have worked to strengthen their relationship with the incoming president following strained ties with Trump during his first term.

As per reports, Meta Platforms and Amazon, both contributed $1 million to Trump's inaugural fund while Bank of America too have have intended to donate, however, their exact amount is not yet known.

Donald Trump inauguration day 2025 Donald Trump, 78 will be formally sworn in as the 47th president of the United States on January 20, along with JD Vance. The two will take oath of office with Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts in front of the Capitol in Washington DC, at noon, in front of thousands of people.

He will assume the office of the US President for the second time taking over from the incumbent President Joe Biden. The swearing-in events would formally kick off with fireworks on January 18, Saturday, the inauguration committee announced.