Not a done deal? Donald Trump raises anritrust concerns over Netflix-Warner Bros tieup, says he'll step in

United States President Donald Trump has raised concerns over the antitrust “problems” in streaming giant Netflix's acquisition of competitor and film studio Warner Brothers Discovery, as per reports.

He has said that he will personally step in to check the process and details, Bloomberg report said.

Netflix-Warner deal: What did Donald Trump say Speaking to reporters on 7 December, Donald Trump said, “Well, that’s got to go through a process, and we’ll see what happens.”

Donald Trump also confirmed that he met Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos and while he complimented the company, added that the acquisition is a matter to consider, “But it is a big market share. It could be a problem.”

Netflix has “a very big market share, and when they have Warner Brothers, you know, that share goes up a lot,” the president said. Bloomberg and Reuters both reported Donald Trump confirming he would be personally involved in overseeing the process.

“I'll be involved in that decision,” Donald Trump told reporters as he arrived at the Kennedy Center for its annual awards show, Reuters said.

However, he did not indicate which way his decision would lean. “That's going to be for some economists to tell…. But it is a big market share. There's no question it could be a problem,” Donald Trump said, as per the Reuters report.

Long road to done: Netflix's acquisition of Warner Bros raises red flags The Bloomberg report added that Netflix's $72 billion offer for Warner Bros Discovery would create the world's largest streaming player, while swallowing up the fourth largest rival HBO Max. It is this market share expansion that has raised concerns from antitrust regulators.

According to the US Department of Justice’s antitrust division, Netflix's deal could be deemed illegal as the combined market share with Warner would put it beyong the 30% threshold, the BB report said. The Justice Dept could be the governmental body to review the deal.

Notably, Netflix is expected to put forth that video platforms YouTube (Google) and TikTok (ByteDance) also be included in the market analysis, which would “dramatically” reduce its “perceived” market dominance, the Bloomberg report added.

Looking to clear the way for the controversial deal, Netflix CEO Sarandos recently met with Donald Trump at the White House. Sources told Bloomberg, “Netflix wasn’t any kind of all-powerful monopoly, the executive argued at that time and had suffered its own subscriber losses a couple of years earlier.”

(With inputs from Agencies)