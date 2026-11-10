Donald Trump says FBI is investigating Jensen Huang’s affair with alleged Chinese spy as trouble mounts for Nvidia CEO

US President Donald Trump on Monday said the FBI was looking into Nvidia CEO ‌Jensen Huang's affair with a Singapore-based businesswoman, with alleged links to Chinese intelligence agencies. Trump, who said he had spoken to Huang, said the Nvidia CEO told him he had no idea the woman was a spy.

“He had absolutely no idea that the person in question was a spy,” Trump said of Huang, adding, “I really believe him.”

“We’ll look into it,” said the president. “I know the FBI is looking into it, in terms of something else, and I think that he’ll be in good shape.”

‘I just know Jensen very well’

Quick answers to key questions • 5 QUESTIONS 1 What is the investigation into Jensen Huang about? ⌵ The FBI was reported to be looking into the allegations involving Huang and Alice Huang, who was suspected of having links to Chinese intelligence. Nvidia’s board has also launched an independent inquiry into whether Huang was targeted in a foreign intelligence effort. 2 Did Jensen Huang admit to having an affair with Alice Huang? ⌵ Yes. After initially describing their relationship as professional, Huang told Nvidia employees that he had been unfaithful to his wife. 3 Can Nvidia’s board remove Jensen Huang as CEO? ⌵ Yes. Nvidia’s bylaws allow a majority of directors in office to remove a company officer, with or without cause. Huang remains CEO while the board’s investigation continues. 4 Does Nvidia believe its secrets were compromised? ⌵ Nvidia’s board said it had no reason to believe that national security or the company’s secrets had been compromised. The independent investigation is examining the available information. 5 Why could the Jensen Huang allegations affect US-China technology relations? ⌵ Huang has advocated easing restrictions on advanced chip sales to China and has been influential in US-China technology discussions. The allegations could increase scrutiny of Nvidia and add momentum to calls for tougher technology restrictions.

Trump also continued to defend Huang, one of his closest executives in Silicon Valley.

“I just know Jensen very well. I just think he’s a very honorable man, I mean, he built a great company, American company, and I think he’s a very honorable guy,” Trump said.

Allegations against Jensen Huang Sixty-three-year-old Huang, the co-founder and CEO of Nvidia, one of the most consequential companies in the AI sector, has been under the scanner for his affair with Alice Huang, also known by her Chinese name Huang Le, an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based neocloud company.

After initially dismissing media reports and claiming he had only a professional relationship with the woman, who held a senior post at one of Nvidia’s largest customers in Southeast Asia, Huang admitted in an email to his employees on Sunday that he had been unfaithful to his wife.

Following Huang’s admission, Nvidia’s board said it would investigate whether the CEO was the target of a foreign intelligence effort. However, the company said it had no reason to believe that national security or “Nvidia secrets” were compromised.

Nvidia allegedly intervened in US probe against Megaspeed Megaspeed was spun off from a Chinese gaming company, 7Road Holdings Ltd, and the US had been investigating its possible chip smuggling to evade restrictions imposed by Washington to prevent Beijing from obtaining the latest semiconductors.

Now it has also come to light that in 2025 Nvidia general counsel Tim Teter intervened in a US government probe of suspected smuggling of AI chips, after which the case was transferred from the Commerce Department to the Department of Justice. According to The New York Times, the DOJ has dropped the case.

Class action lawsuit against Nvidia and Jensen Huang On Monday, a class action lawsuit was filed against Nvidia and Huang, accusing them of defrauding shareholders by concealing the CEO's ties with a suspected Chinese spy.

According to a complaint filed in federal court in San Jose, California, the defendants misled shareholders about Huang's alleged affair with Alice Huang, a former executive of Singapore-based Megaspeed who is not related to him, and did not disclose that the matter raised national security concerns that threatened Nvidia's reputation and business prospects.

China responds to spying row Meanwhile, China has rejected the claims of its involvement and spying charges as baseless.