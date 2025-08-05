‘Well positioned’? Company that appointed Donald Trump's sons revises public document showing it wants govt incentives

A company that hired Donald Trump's sons, Eric Trump and Donald Trump Junior, as advisers, has revised its public document to remove a line which showed it aims for government incentives, according to an AP report. The development has reignited the “conflict of interest” debate that has raged in the US since Donald Trump won the 2024 US presidential elections.

While the company's press release made no mention of government incentives, the filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) said it was looking for a company that “can ride public policy tailwinds” and “benefit from federal or state grants, tax credits, government contracts or preferential procurement programmes”, as per the report.

Document revised: What happened? As per the AP report, a public document filed by New America suggested (till August 4) that the company hoped to get benefits, grants and other incentives from the federal government — which is led by Donald Trump, father of their advisors Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr.

Both sons hold “founder shares” worth millions of dollars in New America Acquisition 1 Corp. However, when AP reached out to the Trump family business office about the likely conflict of interest issue, the document was revised and the line taken out, it said.

According to the AP, the original version of the securities filing said the target company should be “well positioned” to tap federal or state government incentives. But this part was revised when asked about.

What has the company said? The Trump Organisation did not reply to a question about whether New America still planned to benefit from government programmes or why the line was cut, AP reported.

However, Paul Hastings, the outside law firm that helped prepare the document replied to AP saying the line was a “mistake” made by “scriveners”. Scriveners are transcribers of legal papers.

Why has this raised eyebrows? In the filing, the company claims it wants to play “a meaningful role in revitalising domestic manufacturing”. Notably, Donald Trump has gone all-out imposing tariffs on imports into the US and pushed trade policy for local manufacturing.

Kathleen Clark, law professor at Washington University, a government ethics expert and Donald Trump critic, told the news agency that “excuses are too late” as the unrevised document “already tipped their hand”.

“They just deleted the language. They have not committed not to do what they said earlier today they were planning to do. It is an attempt to exploit public office for private profit,” she added.

About New America: What we know New America is a publicly-traded special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that will solely deal in releasing funds into another company (or companies).

It plans to raise money by selling new stock on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) at $10/share. The company hopes to sell enough shares to raise $300 million, which will be used to buy a yet unidentified manufacturer.

At this rate, the Trump brothers would gain around $50 million on paper, the day the stock starts trading.