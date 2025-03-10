Tariff war to impact global M&A flow: Rothschild's Sachak
Summary
- US President Donald Trump’s aggressive stance on tariffs has sparked a broader concern among economies, says Akeel Sachak, partner and global head of consumer at Rothschild & Co.
MUMBAI : The global tariff war will likely impact merger and acquisition (M&A) activity adversely, said Akeel Sachak, partner and global head of consumer at Rothschild & Co., adding that US President Donald Trump’s aggressive stance on tariffs has sparked a broader concern among economies, and it is already reflecting in the way markets have moved.