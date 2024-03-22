Donald Trump's social media company to debut on Nasdaq following Digital World merger
Shareholders approved the merger of Digital World Acquisition Corp. with Trump Media & Technology Group, paving the way for Truth Social to trade on Nasdaq. Trump could receive over $3 billion if the merger goes through, but faces a six-month lock-up period before cashing out.
Donald Trump is returning to the stock market. Shareholders of Digital World Acquisition Corp., a publicly traded shell company, approved a deal to merge with the former president’s media business in a Friday vote. That means Trump Media & Technology Group, whose flagship product is social networking site Truth Social, will soon begin trading on the Nasdaq stock market.