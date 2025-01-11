Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently did his first ever podcast with Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath. While many moments from the over 2 hour long conversation went viral, it was one particularly 15 second clip on Italy that has been making the rounds on social media.

In the viral clip, Kamath cleverly tells PM Modi that his favourite food is pizza which is from Italy and asks the Prime Minister about his knowledge of all matters related to the country.

“My favourite food is pizza. And pizza is from Italy. And people say you know a lot about Italy. Would you like to say something about that?” Kamath asked PM Modi.

“Haven’t you seen these memes?” Kamath asks while referring to ‘Melodi’ memes.

“Nahi, vo toh chalta rehta hai. Main usmein apna time kharab nahi karta (No, all that keeps happening. I don’t waste my time in that,” the Prime Minister replied

PM Modi and ‘Melodi’ memes: While Prime Minister Narendra Modi is known for adding a personal touch to diplomatic relations with hugs and warm handshakes, his meetings with Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni have often struck a chord on social media. 'Melodi' memes only seem to grow with each successive meeting between the two leaders and the Italian PM also used the phrase while making a video with PM Modi, saying "Hello from the Melodi team".

Perplexity CEO reacts to PM Modi interview: Perplexity AI CEO Aravind Srinivas reacted to the viral clip on social media where Kamath asks PM Modi about the ‘Melodi memes’.

“Be like Modi Ji. Don’t eat a lot of pizza. Gut health of Indians are genetically not conditioned for processed carbs.” Srinivas responded to the clip.