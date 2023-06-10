'Don't have to build an alternative AI system to compete ChatGPT, but..', says Mphasis CEO Nitin Rakesh2 min read 10 Jun 2023, 01:12 PM IST
In a recent interview, Mphasis CEO Nitin Rakesh said that ChatGPT has shown people what AI can do, and his company doesn't need to compete with ChatGPT, rather must figure out how to use it for efficiency
It is extremely useful to opt for a smart, intelligent machine that can assist or enable self-help and digital integration, opined Mphasis CEO, Nitin Rakesh. The Indian tech firm announced the acquisition of the UK-based tech firm eBECS Ltd, a dominant Microsoft Dynamics partner in the region.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×