Don’t need your fake generosity: Bhavish Aggarwal responds to Google’s plan to slash maps platform pricing up to 70%

  • This announcement comes at a time when Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola, has been vocally critical of Google's pricing policies.

Livemint
Updated18 Jul 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Don’t need your fake generosity: Bhavish Aggarwal responds to Google's plan to slash maps platform pricing
Don’t need your fake generosity: Bhavish Aggarwal responds to Google’s plan to slash maps platform pricing(ANI)

Google announced a significant price reduction of Google Maps Platform  starting August 1, 2024, to increase accessibility to developers in India, but miffed Ola CEO Bhavish Aggarwal isn't impressed. The tech giant will reduce pricing for its core services by up to 70% and will also accept payments in Indian Rupees (INR).

Also Read | Ola Electric likely to set valuation at $4.5 billion for IPO: Report

This announcement comes at a time when Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola, has been vocally critical of Google's pricing policies. In a recent statement on Twitter, Aggarwal said, "Dear @Google, too little too late! Reducing prices for @googlemaps, 'offering to price in ' after #ExitGoogleMaps. Don’t need your fake generosity!"

Also Read | Ola Electric’s dominance will come under increasing challenge, Bajaj Auto says

“For developers using Google Maps Platform, we’re introducing India-specific pricing that is up to 70% lower on most APIs to make it even easier to build location based solutions,” the tech major said in a blog.

Google stated that the new pricing structure will be available exclusively to India-based customers who primarily use the service within the country and are billed in India. According to the Google Maps dashboard, the company will "monitor eligibility" and may disqualify customers from the reduced pricing tier if they do not meet these criteria.

Aggarwal has been actively encouraging developers to switch to Ola Maps, positioning it as a better alternative. He hinted at further updates, stating, "Tomorrow, I’ll be writing a blog response and announcing major updates on Ola Maps @Krutrim. Stay tuned!"

As Google Maps API sees a price reduction, the Indian developer community will be watching closely to see how this impacts the competitive landscape of mapping services.

Also Read | Google Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro Fold leaks: Design, camera, and battery tipped

Ola's transition

Google's decision to lower prices follows significant feedback from the developer community in India, who have been seeking more affordable solutions. This pricing change is expected to benefit developers with a progressive usage-based discount after 5,000,000+ monthly requests for most Google Maps Platform Core Services.

Aggarwal had previously stated that one of Krutrim's key differentiators will be providing services to developers on an "India-first" cost structure.se

Aggarwal's public call for developers to adopt Ola Maps adds a competitive edge to the mapping services market in India.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.MoreLess
First Published:18 Jul 2024, 10:25 AM IST
HomeCompaniesNewsDon’t need your fake generosity: Bhavish Aggarwal responds to Google’s plan to slash maps platform pricing up to 70%

Most Active Stocks

Bharat Electronics

313.85
11:06 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-12.5 (-3.83%)

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

143.45
11:06 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-12 (-7.72%)

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

327.95
11:06 AM | 18 JUL 2024
5.55 (1.72%)

Tata Steel

165.00
11:06 AM | 18 JUL 2024
-2.05 (-1.23%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Tata Teleservices Maharashtra

86.12
11:01 AM | 18 JUL 2024
4.79 (5.89%)

IDBI Bank

92.80
11:01 AM | 18 JUL 2024
4.88 (5.55%)

India Cements

338.60
11:01 AM | 18 JUL 2024
15.55 (4.81%)

Emami

802.00
11:01 AM | 18 JUL 2024
28.9 (3.74%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    75,099.00-147.00
    Chennai
    74,659.00-440.00
    Delhi
    74,512.00-294.00
    Kolkata
    75,539.0073.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.76/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Companies

    More From Popular in Companies
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsCibilPremiumMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue