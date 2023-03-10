Doodhvale is an effort to solve India’s milk adulteration problem and chemical contamination in food products by providing daily doorstep delivery of fresh, farm-to-home dairy and produce. The company’s primary focus on milk quality involves testing it on more than 68 parameters at FSSAI approved third party labs and delivering milk under a controlled cold chain that extends from the milking of cattle up to the customer’s doorstep within a few hours of milking.

At present Doodhvale provides service in Delhi, Gurugram, Sonipat, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali. The company’s mission to deliver profitable growth while maintaining a customer-first approach has resulted in a 90%+ retention rate and two successive years of positive EBITDA.

To enable their growth and expansion plans, the company has brought on Aman J. Jain, an IIM Bangalore alumnus with extensive experience in building and scaling successful startups such as OYO, as well as working with consulting firms like BCG and Accenture Strategy.

With expertise in business leadership, revenue and growth, product and technology, Investments, and M& A, Aman will join the founding team and board as CEO, with CTO Sanjay Jain,. COO Ishu Jain and CFO Sudhir Jain - who bring their own wealth of experience in building technology-enabled retail and technology ventures.