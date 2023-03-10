Home / Companies / News /  Doodhvale: Back to Pure Milk
Back

Doodhvale is an effort to solve India’s milk adulteration problem and chemical contamination in food products by providing daily doorstep delivery of fresh, farm-to-home dairy and produce. The company’s primary focus on milk quality involves testing it on more than 68 parameters at FSSAI approved third party labs and delivering milk under a controlled cold chain that extends from the milking of cattle up to the customer’s doorstep within a few hours of milking. 

At present Doodhvale provides service in Delhi, Gurugram, Sonipat, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, Chandigarh, Panchkula and Mohali. The company’s mission to deliver profitable growth while maintaining a customer-first approach has resulted in a 90%+ retention rate and two successive years of positive EBITDA. 

To enable their growth and expansion plans, the company has brought on Aman J. Jain, an IIM Bangalore alumnus with extensive experience in building and scaling successful startups such as OYO, as well as working with consulting firms like BCG and Accenture Strategy. 

With expertise in business leadership, revenue and growth, product and technology, Investments, and M&amp; A, Aman will join the founding team and board as CEO, with CTO Sanjay Jain,. COO Ishu Jain and CFO Sudhir Jain - who bring their own wealth of experience in building technology-enabled retail and technology ventures.

Catch all the Corporate news and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 Set Preferences My ReadsWatchlistFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout