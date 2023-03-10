Doodhvale: Back to Pure Milk1 min read . Updated: 10 Mar 2023, 09:55 PM IST
- The company’s primary focus on milk quality involves testing it on more than 68 parameters at FSSAI approved third party labs
Doodhvale is an effort to solve India’s milk adulteration problem and chemical contamination in food products by providing daily doorstep delivery of fresh, farm-to-home dairy and produce. The company’s primary focus on milk quality involves testing it on more than 68 parameters at FSSAI approved third party labs and delivering milk under a controlled cold chain that extends from the milking of cattle up to the customer’s doorstep within a few hours of milking.
