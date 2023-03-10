Doodhvale: Back to Pure Milk

Doodhvale is an effort to solve India’s milk adulteration problem and chemical contamination in food products by providing daily doorstep delivery of fresh, farm-to-home dairy and produce. The company’s primary focus on milk quality involves testing it on more than 68 parameters at FSSAI approved third party labs and delivering milk under a controlled cold chain that extends from the milking of cattle up to the customer’s doorstep within a few hours of milking.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}