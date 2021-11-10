DoorDash makes biggest deal yet as food-delivery competition heats up

Founded in 2014, Helsinki-based Wolt operates in 23 markets across Europe, 22 of of which will be new to DoorDash and expand its footprint to 700 million customers, Xu said. Wolt has focused on mid-tier markets, branching out from Helsinki to places like Stockholm and Tel Aviv. In 2020, the company entered Berlin and Tokyo. However, even with Wolt’s reach, DoorDash will still be absent from the U.K., where Uber launched in 2016.