If fast food isn’t fast, what exactly is it? Perhaps a waste of money for everyone involved.

On Monday, The Wall Street Journal reported that DoorDash negotiated new terms with McDonald’s restaurants to give priority to speed at the expense of commission rates. According to documents seen by the Journal, DoorDash has agreed to lower its commission base for McDonald’s U.S. restaurants, but it will charge them higher commissions starting next year for orders that keep a delivery driver waiting.

Channeling the opening passage of Neal Stephenson’s dystopian science-fiction novel “Snow Crash," the Journal’s reporting outlines almost laughably specific and somewhat punitive criteria. Unlike with Mr. Stephenson’s Deliverator, lives don’t hang in the balance: rather, a lot of money does.

A time clock apparently will begin when a DoorDash courier is roughly 80 feet away from the restaurant. Commission rates start to rise after just over four minutes and climb further for each incremental minute up to over seven minutes. All told, those mere minutes will dictate commission fee swings of more than 6 percentage points for McDonald’s restaurants.

For all the talk during the past few years about the importance of commission rates to delivery companies’ economics, Monday’s news shows efficiency might be even more critical. A consumer may not even notice a few-minute difference in wait time for their burger and fries, especially if they are ordering add-on items like convenience or alcohol that require a “Dasher" to make additional stops. But in an industry where speed is becoming paramount, courtesy of the rise in so-called instant-delivery platforms, that difference adds up over many trips a day. Time is money.

For anyone following DoorDash’s recent moves, an effort to give priority to efficiency in its largest market shouldn’t come as much of a surprise. Back in November, DoorDash said it agreed to buy Helsinki-based delivery platform Wolt for $8.1 billion—its largest acquisition ever. That deal wasn’t a play for instant European market share: The Wolt acquisition was about logistics.

Per DoorDash’s investor presentation covering the deal, Wolt’s secret sauce lies in its ability to drive network efficiency in low-density cities. It is a knowledge base that DoorDash was obviously keen to acquire. DoorDash also has to hope Wolt’s model will offer tools and best practices that will enhance operational efficiency elsewhere.

According to the Journal’s reporting, DoorDash is starting McDonald’s restaurants at a baseline commission of 11.6% for orders from non-loyalty pass members—a far cry from the new delivery pricing tiers of 15% to 30% DoorDash unveiled last year.

For its part, Uber Technologies recently agreed to offer McDonald’s stores 14% commission rates on orders from non-loyalty pass members, down from 15%, the Journal’s reporting shows, with no penalty on wait times.

What exactly that says about the differences among top delivery services’ logistics is anyone’s guess. DoorDash, Uber Eats and McDonald’s declined to comment on specifics about their contracts with one another. It isn’t hard to imagine McDonald’s franchisees frustrated by the need to pay up for wait times, though, given current labor shortages. And while it has been no secret that large chains have historically been able to negotiate lower commission rates, independent restaurants might not be pleased to learn just how low they can go. Such discrepancies could further anger U.S. lawmakers, some of whom have been working to permanently cap commissions delivery companies can charge any restaurant.

For delivery companies that are working to demonstrate sustainable profits, relationships are clearly important on all sides. DoorDash’s guidance shows the fourth quarter of last year could have marked its seventh straight period of profit on the basis of adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization.

Last week, Uber said its Eats business—which today has a much larger global footprint than DoorDash—turned a profit on that basis for the first time in the fourth quarter. Uber’s shares have fallen nearly 14% since the company’s investor day on Thursday in which its profit forecast for 2024 underwhelmed.

DoorDash owners are hoping for a happier meal when it reports results on Wednesday.

