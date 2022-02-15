DoorDash shows a need for speed

What exactly that says about the differences among top delivery services’ logistics is anyone’s guess. DoorDash, Uber Eats and McDonald’s declined to comment on specifics about their contracts with one another. It isn’t hard to imagine McDonald’s franchisees frustrated by the need to pay up for wait times, though, given current labor shortages. And while it has been no secret that large chains have historically been able to negotiate lower commission rates, independent restaurants might not be pleased to learn just how low they can go. Such discrepancies could further anger U.S. lawmakers, some of whom have been working to permanently cap commissions delivery companies can charge any restaurant.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}