DoorDash to bump up its fees on slow McDonald’s restaurants

The Covid-19 pandemic ushered in record revenue for delivery apps, but making money off the labor-intensive service has been challenging. DoorDash and rival Uber Technologies Inc. have tried to maximize drivers’ efficiency by matching them to restaurants closer to when orders are ready. They have looked for ways to trim refunds during the health crisis, including through new app features that let customers break down items within a particular order so the apps aren’t footing the entire bill for just a missing Coke.