DoorDash, Uber file lawsuits against New York City's minimum wage law

DoorDash, Uber file lawsuits against New York City's minimum wage law2 min read 07 Jul 2023, 02:31 AM IST
The new law will require companies to pay delivery workers $17.96 an hour, which will rise to nearly $20 in April 2025. Companies can decide whether to pay workers hourly or per delivery, which would be based on the hours workers are logged into the app
Seeking to strike down New York City's novel law setting a minimum wage for delivery workers, Uber Technologies, DoorDash Inc and other app-based food delivery companies have filed lawsuits on Thursday.
