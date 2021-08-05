DoT issues LoI to Bharti's OneWeb for satellite communication services licence

In 2020, OneWeb was acquired by the UK government and the Bharti group.
The UK government and Bharti Global invested USD 500 million each in the company last year. In January 2021, SoftBank and Hughes returned as equity investors with an additional USD 400 million investment. In April, Eutelsat made USD 550 million equity investment in the company for a 24 per cent stake.
Elon Musk-owned Starlink and other companies such as Telesat and Intelsat have also shown interest in provinding broadband services in India.
Inmarsat is already providing satellite communication services in partnership with BSNL in a limited manner.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
