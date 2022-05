The Department of Telecommunications has amended the 'sui-generis' category license granted to government-owned BSNL for the provision and operation of Satellite-based services using a gateway installed in India.

Under the amended clause, DoT for BSNL said, "the licensee may also provide satellite-based data connectivity to the IoT devices/aggregator devices."

Meanwhile, DoT also said, "the licensee may provide in its area of operation, all types of mobile satellite services such as INMARSAT services."

These INMARSAT services may include voice and non-voice messages, and data services by establishing a Gateway in India utilising any type of network equipment including circuit and or packet switches.

Also, this shall include broadcasting of distress messages in India or outside the territorial boundaries of India subject to applicable rules and laws.

All other terms and conditions shall remain unchanged.