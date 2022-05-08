This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Under the amended clause, DoT for BSNL said, the licensee may also provide satellite-based data connectivity to the IoT devices/aggregator devices.
The Department of Telecommunications has amended the 'sui-generis' category license granted to government-owned BSNL for the provision and operation of Satellite-based services using a gateway installed in India.
Under the amended clause, DoT for BSNL said, "the licensee may also provide satellite-based data connectivity to the IoT devices/aggregator devices."
