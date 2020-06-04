DoT revises demand from Power Grid to 13,614 crore

NEW DELHI : The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has revised the dues it sought from Power Grid Corp of India Ltd for license fee for the financial years 2006-10 to Rs. 13,613.66 crore, the company said in a filing with exchanges.

“This is to inform that Department of Telecommunication vide its revised assessment order dated 22.05.2020 in respect of NLD (national long distance) license for the FYs 2006-07 to 2009-10 has asked Power Grid to pay ₹13,613.66 crore on account of License Fee...," the company said on Thursday.

The dues pertain to the Supreme Court’s order on October 24, where it had ruled that non-telecom revenues earned by firms using spectrum or airwaves allocated by the government will be considered for calculating statutory dues.

Following the judgement, the DoT had sought ₹1.25 lakh crore from PowerGrid which had both a national long-distance as well as an internet licence.

It was not immediately clear what were the components of dues pertaining to the national long-distance and internet licences. A PGCIL spokesperson didn’t immediately comment on the development.

The state-owned company had on 23 January filed an application before the Supreme Court for clarification or modification of its order.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via