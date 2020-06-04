DoT revises demand from Power Grid to 13,614 crore

NEW DELHI : The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has revised the dues it sought from Power Grid Corp of India Ltd for license fee for the financial years 2006-10 to Rs. 13,613.66 crore, the company said in a filing with exchanges.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has revised the dues it sought from Power Grid Corp of India Ltd for license fee for the financial years 2006-10 to Rs. 13,613.66 crore, the company said in a filing with exchanges.

“This is to inform that Department of Telecommunication vide its revised assessment order dated 22.05.2020 in respect of NLD (national long distance) license for the FYs 2006-07 to 2009-10 has asked Power Grid to pay ₹13,613.66 crore on account of License Fee...," the company said on Thursday.

“This is to inform that Department of Telecommunication vide its revised assessment order dated 22.05.2020 in respect of NLD (national long distance) license for the FYs 2006-07 to 2009-10 has asked Power Grid to pay ₹13,613.66 crore on account of License Fee...," the company said on Thursday. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The dues pertain to the Supreme Court’s order on October 24, where it had ruled that non-telecom revenues earned by firms using spectrum or airwaves allocated by the government will be considered for calculating statutory dues.

Following the judgement, the DoT had sought ₹1.25 lakh crore from PowerGrid which had both a national long-distance as well as an internet licence.

It was not immediately clear what were the components of dues pertaining to the national long-distance and internet licences. A PGCIL spokesperson didn’t immediately comment on the development.

The state-owned company had on 23 January filed an application before the Supreme Court for clarification or modification of its order.