This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Home >Companies >News >DoT slaps ₹3,050 cr penalty on Airtel, VIL; Airtel to approach court
DoT slaps ₹3,050 cr penalty on Airtel, VIL; Airtel to approach court
1 min read.03:28 PM ISTPTI
The DoT has given three weeks time to the telecom operators to pay the penalty, a source told PTI while sharing the content of the demand notice served to the companies on Thursday
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Department of Telecom (DoT) has slapped a penalty of ₹2,000 crore on Vodafone Idea and ₹1,050 crore on Bharti Airtel based on sector regulator Trai's recommendation five years ago, according to sources.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Department of Telecom (DoT) has slapped a penalty of ₹2,000 crore on Vodafone Idea and ₹1,050 crore on Bharti Airtel based on sector regulator Trai's recommendation five years ago, according to sources.
The DoT has given three weeks time to the telecom operators to pay the penalty, a source said while sharing the content of the demand notice served to the companies on Thursday.
When contacted Bharti Airtel spokesperson said, “We are deeply disappointed with the arbitrary and unfair demand based on Trai recommendations of 2016 relating to provisions of point of interconnect to a new operator. These allegations were frivolous and motivated.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“Bharti Airtel takes pride in maintaining high standards of compliance and has always followed the law of the land. We will challenge the demand and pursue the legal options available to us."
No immediate comments were received from Vodafone Idea.
In October 2016, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) had recommended imposing a total penalty of ₹3,050 crore on Airtel, Vodafone and Idea (now merged) for allegedly denying inter-connectivity to Reliance Jio.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The regulator had, at that time, stopped short of recommending cancellation of their telecom licences saying it may lead to significant consumer inconvenience.
Trai's recommendation had come on a complaint by Reliance Jio that over 75 per cent of calls on its network were failing as incumbents were not releasing sufficient numbers of points of interface (PoIs).