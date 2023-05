NEW DELHI : Vodafone Idea Ltd’s delay in securing a critical funds infusion of ₹5,000-7,000 crore from its promoters following a government-sanctioned equity conversion has sparked concern among top officials in the telecom department.

The officials have expressed disappointment with Vodafone Idea’s promoters’ inability to infuse funds into the ailing carrier, despite assurances, according to people familiar with the department’s views.

“They’re working on a plan. Promoters are supposed to put in ₹5,000-7,000 crore minimum, but nothing has happened despite them committing... it’s disappointing," one of the officials said, asking not to be named.

Officials are concerned about Vodafone Idea’s ability to raise funds from external sources when the infusion of funds from promoter entities is yet to take place.

On 4 September 2021, the board of Vodafone Idea approved a proposal to raise as much as ₹25,000 crore from outside investors. In March 2022, Vodafone Group Plc and Aditya Birla Group, promoters of the debt-laden carrier, pumped inRs 4,500 crore but are yet to infuse any fresh capital since then.

The lack of funds has also affected the carrier’s ability to introduce 5G services, while rivals Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel press ahead with rapid rollouts, aiming to complete urban area coverage by the year-end.

A second official said that the carrier was generating funds to pay its quarterly dues with interest, but a far more significant quantum of funds was needed to upgrade its network. The issues have been part of intra-departmental discussions over the past few weeks, even as the company is working on a revival plan.

In a 10 May interview, telecom secretary K. Rajaraman said that Vodafone Idea was in talks with banks and financial institutions and would likely share its revival plan with the government in a month.

“We hear that they’re working with the banks and financial institutions. They’re expected to get back to us with a revival plan, probably within a month. We keep getting monthly reports on their subscriber base and other parameters, but what we want them to do is to come back with resources – equity and debt – and we’re awaiting a final communication from them. And now that Mr Birla is back on the board, I’m hopeful that they will revert to us soon with their plan," he had said, referring to Aditya Birla Group chairman Kumar Mangalam Birla’s return to the board of Vodafone Idea. Rajaraman also mentioned that Vodafone Idea’s 5G rollout plans were directly linked to funding.

A spokesperson for Vodafone Idea did not respond to queries seeking comment. Queries to the telecom department did not elicit a response as of Sunday evening.

The government became the single largest shareholder in the country’s third largest but loss-making telco by taking a 33% stake in lieu of interest on dues amounting to more than ₹16,100 crore that the carrier owes to the government in the form of spectrum charges and adjusted gross revenue from previous financial years.

Vodafone Idea opted for conversion into equity in January 2022. The government executed the agreement on 7 February but clarified that it would not be part of the board and would not intervene in the daily management of the carrier.

The telecom department has, however, closely monitored the subscriber numbers and other parameters such as quality of service and 5G rollouts that fall under its ambit as a licensor, officials said.