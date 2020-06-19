Sales of commercial vehicles declined significantly by 28.75% to 717688 units in the last fiscal due to change in truck axle load norms, slowdown in economic activity and increase in prices of vehicles due to the introduction of the Bharat Stage 6 norms. As economic activity is likely to suffer significantly due to the pandemic, sales of commercial vehicles will also decline in the range of 26% to 28% during the year, according to ratings agency Crisil.