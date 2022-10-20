Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Companies / News /  RIL Q2 Preview: Double-digit growth likely in revenue, profit; telecom and retail to drive business

2 min read . 09:25 PM ISTLivemint
The RIL stock rose 2.2% to hit a record 2,368.8 on the BSE in morning trade, before pulling back to close at 2,323.85.reuters

  • The company will report its September quarter earnings on October 21

Oil to chemical, retail and telecom conglomerate Reliance Industries Ltd is likely to report strong year-on-year growth in consolidated net revenue and profit for the quarter ended September.

The company's Q2 revenue to grow to 2,28.1 bn and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) is expected to follow to 1,14.35 bn.

Reliance Industries will report its September quarter earnings on October 21.

Overall revenues are expected at 22,992 crore, up 5.1% QoQ. EBITDA at 11,589 crore, is likely to grow 5.7% QoQ. Overall EBITDA margins are expected at 50.4%, up 30 bps QoQ and net profit at 4598 crore, up 6.1% QoQ.

However, on a sequential basis, the earnings will be marred by dismal performance of its mainstay oil-to-chemicals (O2C) business. This business makes for a little more than 70% of RIL’s consolidated topline, and contributes over 50% to the operating profit.

"Decline in GRMs is expected to lead to de-growth of 43% QoQ in O2C, EBITDA to 11,309 crore," said brokerage ICICI Direct.

O2C business

RIL’s oil-to-chemical (O2C) vertical which is the largest contributor to the topline is expected to have been hit in the quarter. The brokerage estimate a decline of decline 20% QoQ to 31770 crore, mainly dragged by O2C segment.

"RIL's consolidated EBITDA is estimated to decline 20% QoQ to 31770 crore, mainly dragged by O2C segment," said ICICI Direct research.

RIL's O2C business delivered its best-ever quarterly performance with all-time-high Revenue and EBITDA. Segment Revenues for 1Q FY23 increased by 56.7% yoy to 161,715 crore primarily on account of higher crude oil and product prices. Segment EBITDA for 1Q FY23 improved by 62.6% yoy to 19,888 crore primarily on account of sharp rise in transportation fuel cracks and better volumes.

Telecom and Retail

Reliance Retail and Reliance Jio Infocomm earning are likely to put on a good show.

"Reliance Jio (Jio), will lead sub addition with 7 mn net sub additions during Q2. The monthly ARPU, like peers, will witness growth, driven by higher no. of days and residual benefits of tariff hike, at 3% QoQ at 18," said ICICI Direct.

Reliance Jio registered a net profit of 4,335 crore in the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (Q1FY22), while standalone revenue from operations came in at 21,873 crore in the quarter under review. In Q1FY23, the company's value of services was at 25,725 crore

"We expect Reliance Retail to report strong operational performance in Q2FY23E with revenues increasing 40% YoY to 63795 crore (up 9% QoQ).Core retail revenues (excluding connectivity) is expected to increase 63% YoY (three-year CAGR: 18%) led by a strong recovery in the fashion and grocery segment," said ICICI Direct.

Reliance Retail posted net profit for Q2 came at 2,061 crore, up 114.2% year-on-year. The business posted an Operating EBITDA of 3,897 crore, up 180.4% YoY.

On BSE, RIL shares closed at 2500.90 apiece up by or 0.18%.

