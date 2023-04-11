DP World appoints Ashwani Nath as CCO

DP World appoints Ashwani Nath as CCO1 min read . 07:33 PM IST
NEW DELHI :Global logistics major DP World said on Tuesday it has appointed Ashwani Nath as Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) for logistics in the subcontinent.
Ashwani will lead the commercial organization and prioritise growth initiatives for all logistics businesses in DP World Subcontinent, the company said in a statement.
This appointment aligns with DP World’s vision to drive exponential business growth and serve a larger array of Beneficial Cargo Owners (BCOs).
“Ashwani is a versatile leader with an established record of optimising operational efficiency. His leadership skills and vast experience will help us in achieving our vision to drive exponential business growth by offering customers end-to-end logistics solutions. As we help our customers navigate the complexities of global trade, we are confident that Ashwani will develop relevant solutions to make trade flow. We wish him the very best at DP World," Rizwan Soomar, CEO & MD India Subcontinent & Sub-Saharan Africa, DP World, said.
“It is an honour to join the established and talented team at DP World Subcontinent. I am eager to work with the team in delivering the best the organisation has to offer to all our existing and potential customers. I would like to thank the organisation for this opportunity and look forward to unlocking value for our customers and stakeholders," Ashwani Nath, Chief Commercial Officer - Logistics, Subcontinent, DP World, said.
Ashwani has experience of over 35 years and have held several senior roles in leading companies across India, Sri Lanka, Italy, Netherlands, and France, it added.