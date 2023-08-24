DP World, Deendayal Port Authority join hands for Mega Container Terminal in Gujarat1 min read 24 Aug 2023, 04:54 PM IST
Once complete, the terminal will have annual capacity to handle 2.19 million container units (TEUs) with capability to handle next-generation vessels carrying more than 18,000 TEUs
Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) is set to sign a concession agreement with DP World, a multinational logistics company based in Dubai, for the development, operation, and maintenance of a new mega container terminal at Tuna-Tekra, Gujarat (near Kandla), according to the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways.