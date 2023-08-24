Deendayal Port Authority (DPA) is set to sign a concession agreement with DP World, a multinational logistics company based in Dubai, for the development, operation, and maintenance of a new mega container terminal at Tuna-Tekra, Gujarat (near Kandla), according to the ministry of ports, shipping and waterways. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The concession agreement will be signed on 25 August. According to the ministry, the project involves construction of a mega-container terminal at Tuna-Tekra near Kandla, at a cost of ₹4,243.64 crore through public private partnership (PPP) mode.

"Once complete, the terminal will have annual capacity to handle 2.19 million container units (TEUs) with capability to handle next-generation vessels carrying more than 18,000 TEUs," it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The new terminal will cater to future trade demand from northern, western and central India, connecting the regions to global markets. The project aligns with Vision 2047 of Government of India to quadruple port handling capacity and develop multimodal logistics infrastructure to promote economic growth.

The 30-year PPP project agreement with an SPV of Hindustan Infralog Private Limited (a JV of DP World and National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF)), is on Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis, extendable upto 50 years.

The container terminal will be fully compliant with the green port guidelines ensuring sustainability in port operations by adopting best practices of port environment management contributing towards the long-term sustainability goals set out by the Government of India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"The project is expected to add operational efficiency in terms of reduced congestion at Kandla creek, enhanced ability to handle mega container vessels, significant reduction in turnaround time and many other advantages for the creation of efficient and resilient supply chains in the country," the ministry said.

Equipped with multimodal connectivity through a wide network of roads, rail and highways, the terminal will provide a gateway between hinterland and the global markets, it added.