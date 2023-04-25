DP World launches Mundra port-Ahmedabad inland terminal double-stack cargo train service

New Delhi: Global logistics major DP World on Tuesday said it has launched double-stack train services from Mundra port to its Ahmedabad inland terminal in Gujarat.

“The double-stack train service will further boost the connectivity between the two points and significantly lower the overall logistics cost for cargo movement on the route even with fewer rakes, owing to the lower haulage rates and lesser or zero port ground rent (PGR) resulting from the faster evacuation of containers from the port," the company said in a statement.

The train was flagged off from Mundra in early April with a full payload, it added.

Speaking on the launch of the new service, Adhendru Jain, CEO Rail and Inland Terminal, DP World Subcontinent said, “Robust infrastructure and efficient logistics are crucial for boosting economic growth and exports. We are committed to strengthening our supply chain and enabling seamless connectivity to help our customers move their goods quickly and reliably to global and domestic markets."

“The new double stacked rail freight service will boost cargo carrying capacity substantially and will open new markets for MSMEs in and around Gujarat by leveraging DP World’s world-class integrated multimodal logistics infrastructure," he added.

Situated about 40 km from Ahmedabad, DP World’s Ahmedabad Inland Terminal is well-connected to the state highway and the rail network. It has a container handling capacity of more than one lakh TEUs (twenty equipment units) per annum, the company said.

The terminal offers services, which include warehouse, inventory management services and specialised equipment to handle steel cargo, it said.