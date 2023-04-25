DP World launches Mundra port-Ahmedabad inland terminal double-stack cargo train service

DP World launches Mundra port-Ahmedabad inland terminal double-stack cargo train service1 min read . Updated: 25 Apr 2023, 03:59 PM IST
The double-stack train service will further boost the connectivity between the two points and significantly lower the overall logistics cost for cargo movement on the route even with fewer rakes, owing to the lower haulage rates and lesser or zero port ground rent
New Delhi: Global logistics major DP World on Tuesday said it has launched double-stack train services from Mundra port to its Ahmedabad inland terminal in Gujarat.
