NEW DELHI: Companies are tightening checks on vendors as they share more customer data with third-party service providers amid concerns over misuse and liability for breaches.
They are asking why vendors need specific data and demanding clarity on storage, access and deletion ahead of India's 13 May 2027 compliance deadline under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act.
Organizations now want evidence rather than attestations: where data lives, how long it is kept, who else touches it and how fast a breach is reported, said Rajat Deshpande, co-founder and chief executive of third-party service provider FinBox.