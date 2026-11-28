NEW DELHI: Companies are tightening checks on vendors as they share more customer data with third-party service providers amid concerns over misuse and liability for breaches.
NEW DELHI: Companies are tightening checks on vendors as they share more customer data with third-party service providers amid concerns over misuse and liability for breaches.
They are asking why vendors need specific data and demanding clarity on storage, access and deletion ahead of India's 13 May 2027 compliance deadline under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act.
They are asking why vendors need specific data and demanding clarity on storage, access and deletion ahead of India's 13 May 2027 compliance deadline under the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act.
Organizations now want evidence rather than attestations: where data lives, how long it is kept, who else touches it and how fast a breach is reported, said Rajat Deshpande, co-founder and chief executive of third-party service provider FinBox.
“Audit rights, deletion timelines and sub-processor disclosure are becoming standard terms rather than negotiated extras,” he said.
Major enterprises in banking, fintech and consumer services act as data fiduciaries—entities that collect personal data—while outsourcing functions such as onboarding, verification, loan collections and customer support. Third-party service providers typically process that data on their behalf across multiple touchpoints outside the company's immediate control.
Under the DPDP Act, a company cannot shift legal blame onto a vendor for a breach. Section 8 requires fiduciaries to execute proper contracts and ensure vendors maintain adequate security safeguards. If a breach occurs, the fiduciary remains primarily accountable to the Data Protection Board, which can impose penalties of up to ₹250 crore for failing to take reasonable protective steps.
“The vendor’s failure becomes the fiduciary’s problem, and the only way back to the vendor is a contractual claim under the data processing agreement with the vendor where the data fiduciary would be able to claim back-to-back monetary protection,” said Anupam Shukla, a partner at law firm Pioneer Legal.
Some companies are moving to closer technical oversight.
“Rather than relying only on contractual assurances, some are considering bringing processors within their own perimeter so that they can directly monitor the controls and security applied to their data instead of depending on periodic attestations,” said Sundareshwar Krishnamurthy, partner and India cyber leader at PwC India.
Ranking vendors
Companies are also ranking vendors by data exposure rather than contract size.
“A vendor printing employee identity cards may account for a relatively small share of the company’s overall business but could still have access to significant amounts of personal information,” said Nikhil Jhanji, principal product manager at identity verification company IDfy.
Financial institutions are increasingly focusing on vendors’ security practices, particularly around data storage, encryption standards and periodic audits.
“Critical vendors undergo periodic audits, usually once a year. We also examine their data storage practices and check whether their encryption mechanisms are being regularly upgraded,” said Kiran Pai, head of information security at credit management infrastructure company Vegapay.
Beyond contractual agreements, mechanisms are needed to verify whether vendors adhere to obligations, particularly when customer data moves across multiple systems and applications.
“A contract may require a vendor to stop processing customer data, but the institution also needs to know whether that instruction has reached the vendor’s application and whether the processing has actually stopped,” said Deepak Chand Thakur, co-founder and CEO of fintech and digital payments technology firm NPST.
Financial responsibility after a vendor-linked breach has become a flashpoint in contract talks. If a company pays a vendor ₹10 crore a year and caps liability at annual fees, the vendor may face little exposure even if a breach causes ₹100 crore in damages.
Clients want breach-related losses carved out of liability caps, while vendors resist uncapped exposure given statutory penalties of up to ₹250 crore.
“Clients want breach-related losses carved out of the cap. Vendors resist because a cap of 12 months' fees means little against penalties of ₹200-250 crore. Super-caps, specific cyber insurance requirements and fault-based allocation are where most deals settle,” said Rodney D. Ryder, founding partner at law firm Scriboard Advocates and Legal Consultants.
Shadow AI
Third-party risk predates the DPDP Act, with the Reserve Bank of India issuing outsourcing risk-management guidelines to regulated entities in 2013.
Recent incidents have kept pressure high: AU Small Finance Bank disclosed a potential data leak in October involving a third-party platform hosted and managed by Salesforce used for vehicle-loan onboarding, and cryptocurrency exchange CoinDCX reported in November that a breach at a third-party service provider exposed some customer data.
Unapproved artificial intelligence tools add another layer of exposure when employees or vendors use external models to process client records outside organizational controls.
“Companies need to understand whether vendors are using external AI tools to process client or personal data, whether appropriate safeguards are in place, and whether such data could be exposed through public or shared AI models,” said Kumar Subramaniam, chief risk officer at data analytics company Straive. “The use of unapproved third-party AI applications, often referred to as shadow AI, is becoming an important area of concern.”
Tighter scrutiny is pushing compliance costs down the supply chain, particularly for smaller technology firms, business process outsourcing units and IT service providers facing heavier security questionnaires, audits and evidence demands. Smaller vendors may need independent security audits and dedicated compliance staff to stay on enterprise lists.
“We expect procurement teams to cut vendor lists and favour certified players, which will push smaller firms toward roll-ups or acquisition by larger platforms that want their client books. Thus, smaller vendors who invest early in certification may find that compliance becomes a selling point rather than a cost,” Shukla said.