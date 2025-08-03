DPIIT Secretary leads delegation to K-tech MeitY Nasscom Centre of Excellence for IoT/AI in Bengaluru

New Delhi [India], August 3 (ANI): A delegation led by Secretary, Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Amardeep Singh Bhatia, along with CEO and MD, NICDC, Rajat Kumar Saini, Director, DPIIT and the Head of Startup India, visited the K-tech MeitY Nasscom Centre of Excellence for IoT and AI in Bengaluru.

The visit aimed to engage with startups and incubation leaders, gain insights into the local innovation ecosystem, and identify opportunities for policy support to accelerate growth.

Centre of Excellence, India's largest deep tech innovation hub, connects startups, innovators, enterprises, academia, and government to solve real-world challenges using cutting-edge technologies such as Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), Data Science, Big Data, AR/VR, Machine Learning, and Robotics.

The delegation interacted with startup founders and incubation managers to explore how these technologies can drive the future of manufacturing, logistics, and urban solutions.

Following the Investors Roundtable Conference in Bengaluru, Amardeep Singh Bhatia, Secretary, DPIIT, undertook a detailed review of the Tumakuru Industrial Area, a flagship project under the National Industrial Corridor Development Programme (NICDP).

Secretary, DPIIT examined key milestones, including Phase A development covering 1,736 acres, progress on internal roads, drainage, and utility corridors, and initiatives to support investors.

During the meeting with Larsen & Toubro (L&T), the EPC contractor, and HaskoningDHV, the PMC contractor for the project, highlighted the detailed updates on construction progress and major milestone deliverables.

L&T assured the officials that they will speed up the work and finish key tasks on time so as to ensure that land allotment to Industries is started by the year-end.

Secretary Bhatia urged all stakeholders to meet planned targets on schedule while upholding the highest quality standards to ensure Tumakuru Industrial Area attracts both global and domestic investment in sectors such as electronics, automotive, clean tech, and logistics.

The delegation also visited Foxconn Hon Hai Technology India Mega Development Pvt. Ltd. and the Devanahalli Aerospace Special Economic Zone (SEZ), followed by a tour of Dynamatic Technologies, a leading manufacturer of aerospace components.

The walkthrough provided insights into advanced manufacturing capabilities, precision engineering, and India's evolving role in the global aerospace supply chain.

The review meeting brought together key stakeholders, including Selvakumar S, Principal Secretary, Government of Karnataka; Rajat Kumar Saini, CEO and MD, NICDC; Mahesh M, MD, KIADB; and Shubha Kalyan, Deputy Commissioner and District Magistrate of Tumakuru, along with senior officials from NICDC and the State Government, to assess progress and align efforts for timely execution.

Secretary, DPIIT, encouraged stakeholders to leverage the synergy between innovation, industrial infrastructure, and policy support to drive investment and export-led growth. (ANI)