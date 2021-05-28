DPIIT to clarify that 100% FDI is allowed for BPCL privatisation

NEW DELHI: To eliminate any possible confusion, the ministry of commerce and industry will soon clarify that 100% foreign direct investment (FDI) will be allowed in Bharat Petroleum Corp. Ltd (BPCL) instead of the 49% allowed for public sector petroleum refining companies as the government looks to divest its entire stake and privatise the entity.

"100% FDI is already permissible in private sector refining. As BPCL is getting privatised by government, the same should apply to it as well. DPIIT (Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade) will soon clarify this," a senior government official said under condition of anonymity.

According to existing FDI policy, up to 49% FDI is permissible through automatic route in petroleum refining PSUs, without any disinvestment or dilution of domestic equity in existing PSUs. However, the policy allows for 100% FDI through automatic route in petroleum refining in private sector.

"Since this is not a policy change and only a clarification, government can get away with this even though the BPCL privatization process is already on and deadline for fresh bids is over," a FDI policy expert with a law firm said under condition of anonymity.

The Centre has approved the sale of its entire 52.98% shareholding in BPCL, along with the transfer of management control to a strategic buyer. Preliminary information memorandum/ expression of interest (PIM/ EoI) for strategic disinvestment of BPCL was issued on 7 March, 2020. The last date for submission of EoI was extended a few times up to 6 November 2020. The transaction has now moved to the second stage with receipt of multiple EoIs.

Petroleum minister Dharmendra Pradhan in December last year said the government received three preliminary bids for the acquisition of controlling stake in BPCL. Vedanta Group and two American funds—Apollo Global and I Squared Capital—have reportedly submitted expressions of interest for BPCL.

The decision to privatise the profitable BPCL is based on the reasoning that the presence of a private sector player will break the state-controlled oligopoly and benefit consumers, junior finance minister Anurag Singh Thakur had said in the Lok Sabha in a written reply to a question in March.

Thakur had said strategic disinvestment of PSUs is being guided by the basic economic principle that the government should exit sectors where competitive markets have come of age and economic potential of such entities may be better discovered in the hands of strategic investor because of various factors such as infusion of capital, technological upgrade and efficient management practices and would thus add to the overall economic growth of the country.

The government’s ambitious disinvestment schedule for FY22 may get delayed because of the second wave of the covid-19 pandemic, disinvestment secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey had said at Mint India Investment Summit 2021 last month.

Pandey, however, was confident that the ₹1.75 trillion target was achievable. With revenues expected to shrink for the second consecutive year in FY22, achieving the disinvestment target will be crucial for the finance ministry.

A query sent to the commerce and industry ministry remained unanswered till the time of publishing.

