TPG, Temasek double down on Dr. Agarwal’s2 min read 17 Aug 2023, 09:45 PM IST
The fresh infusion entirely comprised a primary issue and valued the company at ₹6,000 crore, said Dr. Amar Agarwal, chairman, Dr. Agarwal’s Group of Eye Hospitals.
Mumbai: Dr. Agarwal’s Health Care Ltd has raised ₹650 crore ( $78 million) from existing investors TPG Growth and Temasek to bolster its aim of doubling its network of eye clinics in the country primarily through acquisitions.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message