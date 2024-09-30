Companies
Dr Lal PathLabs chases deals in ‘tough-to-crack’ south India
Khushi Malhotra 4 min read 30 Sep 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
- The 75-year-old firm is in talks to acquire small and mid-sized firms mainly in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh.
Dr Lal PathLabs Ltd, India’s largest diagnostics company, is looking to close deals in southern India by the end of financial year 2025 and has plans in place to double its volume growth.
