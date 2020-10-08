Dr Lal PathLabs exposed patients' data on public server for months: Report

NEW DELHI: Diagnostic chain Dr Lal PathLabs left a huge tranche of data of its patients, including those that tested themselves for Covid-19, exposed on a public server for months, a report by technology news website TechCrunch said.

The company, which is India’s largest diagnostic chain, was for months storing hundreds of large spreadsheets containing sensitive patient data in a storage bucket on Amazon Web Services without a password, which allowed anyone to access the data inside, the report said.

As per the report, the spreadsheets appeared to contain daily records of patient lab tests, including name, address, gender, date of birth, mobile number, as well as details of the test that the patient was taking.

Some of the records also contained additional remarks about the patient, such as if they had tested positive for Covid-19.

The data exposure of millions of patients that Dr Lal PathLabs serviced was found by Australia-based security expert Sami Toivonen, who reported it to Dr Lal PathLabs last month. The diagnostic chain quickly shut down access to the bucket, he said as per the report.

“I’m glad that they secured it within a few hours after I contacted them because this kind of exposure with millions of patient records could be misused in so many ways by the malicious actors," Toivonen was quoted as telling TechCrunch.

Dr Lal PathLabs confirmed the data leak to TechCrunch, saying it was “investigating" the security lapse but did not answer the news website’s questions, including whether the company plans to inform patients of the exposure.

Emailed queries sent by Mint to Dr Lal PathLabs were not answered at the time of publishing this story.

Dr Lal PathLabs conducted tests of almost 8 million samples from around 3.5 million patients in April-June. This, however, was lower than usual as testing volumes during the quarter were severely impacted by the lockdowns. The company, however, had conducted almost 200,000 covid-19 tests till June, chief financial officer Ved Prakash Goel had said in the company’s conference call on 31 July.

In the preceding quarter ended March, the company had tested over 11 million samples from about 4.4 patients, according to the company’s investor presentations.

