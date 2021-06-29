New Delhi: B Medical Systems, a global player in the vaccine cold chain industry, on Tuesday announced a partnership with Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories for the pan India rollout of Sputnik V vaccines.

B Medical Systems will install several hundreds of vaccine freezers across the country for the vaccines. Sputnik V is the third Covid-19 vaccine to be granted emergency use authorization by India and the ‘first foreign-made vaccine’ to be used in India.

Sputnik V, an adenovirus viral vector vaccine, needs specialized storage and is required to be kept at a temperature of -18°C or below, necessitating the need for a more stringent vaccine cold chain. Dr. Reddy’s had launched a pilot in May and will start the full-scale vaccine rollout in the coming days.

B Medical Systems will offer its vaccine freezers that provide a storage temperature as low as -25°C. These units were dispatched by air cargo from Luxembourg to meet the immediate requirements. The freezers will be placed across all major hospital chains in the country this week.

“Sputnik V vaccine is highly thermosensitive. We have worked closely with Dr. Reddy’s to put in place a highly reliable vaccine cold chain infrastructure for this. These are medical-grade freezers, that are also WHO PQS certified. Our technology ensures that vaccines stored inside are not exposed to any temperature excursions and are maintained at their fullest efficacy. Our remote monitoring solutions ensure that there is end-to-end traceability of the storage conditions," said Jesal Doshi, CEO of B Medical Systems India Pvt Ltd.

Bringing state-of-the-art medical-grade cold chain equipment to India for the first time will be a game-changer towards improving vaccine cold chain in India, said Doshi.

B Medical Systems recently started its India operations and is ramping up its production to meet the significant demand for its cold chain products including vaccine refrigerators and vaccine transport boxes. As a part of its India operations, the company is also introducing flexible leasing models and various service packages.

