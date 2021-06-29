“Sputnik V vaccine is highly thermosensitive. We have worked closely with Dr. Reddy’s to put in place a highly reliable vaccine cold chain infrastructure for this. These are medical-grade freezers, that are also WHO PQS certified. Our technology ensures that vaccines stored inside are not exposed to any temperature excursions and are maintained at their fullest efficacy. Our remote monitoring solutions ensure that there is end-to-end traceability of the storage conditions," said Jesal Doshi, CEO of B Medical Systems India Pvt Ltd.