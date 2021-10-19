Dr. Reddy's gets approval for Lenalidomide Capsules from US FDA

“Dr. Reddy’s today announced the final approval of its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Lenalidomide Capsules, in 2.5 mg and 20 mg strengths, and tentative approval for 5 mg, 10 mg, 15 mg, and 25 mg strengths, a therapeutic equivalent generic version of REVLIMID® (lenalidomide) Capsules, from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (USFDA)," the company said in a regulatory filing.