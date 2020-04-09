Dr Reddy's gets EIR for Nalgonda-based API plant

Dr Reddy's gets EIR for Nalgonda-based API plant1 min read . Updated: 09 Apr 2020, 05:34 PM IST
The inspection classification of this facility is determined as 'voluntary action indicated'
The inspection classification of this facility is determined as 'voluntary action indicated'
Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Nalgonda-based active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing unit.
"With regard to the audit of our API manufacturing plant 5 at Miryalaguda, Nalgonda district, Telangana, we would like to inform you that we have received the EIR from the USFDA, for the above-referred facility, indicating closure of the audit," the Hyderabad-based company said in a regulatory filing.
The inspection classification of this facility is determined as "voluntary action indicated" (VAI), it added.
USFDA issues an EIR to a company when an inspection is satisfactorily closed.