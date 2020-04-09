Dr Reddy's gets EIR for Nalgonda-based API plant

Dr Reddy's Laboratories on Thursday said it has received an establishment inspection report (EIR) from the US health regulator for its Nalgonda-based active pharmaceutical ingredient (API) manufacturing unit.

"With regard to the audit of our API manufacturing plant 5 at Miryalaguda, Nalgonda district, Telangana, we would like to inform you that we have received the EIR from the USFDA, for the above-referred facility, indicating closure of the audit," the Hyderabad-based company said in a regulatory filing.

The inspection classification of this facility is determined as "voluntary action indicated" (VAI), it added.

USFDA issues an EIR to a company when an inspection is satisfactorily closed.