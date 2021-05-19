Drugmaker Dr Reddys Laboratories is in discussions with the Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) for acquiring rights of Covid-19 vaccine Sputnik V for more countries.

''..we are also in discussions with them (RDIF) about quantities and rights, assets permit for other countries. So this is the overall view that we have at this stage of Sputnik," Chief Executive Officer of Dr Reddys, Erez Israeli said in a recent Earnings Conference Call, as reported by news agency PTI.

Dr Reddy's and Apollo Hospital recently announced that they have kicked off the first phase of vaccinations with Sputnik V in Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam in India. Soon, the pilot programme will be extended to Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Chennai, Kolkata and Pune, Apollo Hospitals said.

Dr Reddy’s Laboratories plans to supply Sputnik V to the Indian government only when local production begins around July. Till domestic production begins, the company will be supplying only to major private hospitals in some cities, starting with Hyderabad and Visakhapatnam, Sauri Gudlavalleti, Dr Reddy’s head of integrated product development organization, told reporters on Monday.

Dr Reddy’s last year signed a partnership with Russian Direct Investment Fund, the vaccine’s global commercializing partner, under which the Indian firm will conduct clinical trials and, after regulatory authorization, distribute 250 million doses of Sputnik V.

the company imported 150,000 doses of Sputnik vaccine on 1 May and then another 60,000 doses as part of the booster shot on Sunday. The remaining 90,000 doses for the booster shot is expected in the coming weeks.

RDIF has tied up with six Indian drug makers to manufacture Sputnik V and their supplies are expected to roll out by August or September.

(With inputs from PTI)

