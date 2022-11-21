Dr Reddy’s is now No.2 drug firm as old order changes3 min read . Updated: 21 Nov 2022, 12:12 AM IST
Aurobindo is bogged down by weak sales and price decline for its current formulation biz in US, which accounted for 46% of total sales
Aurobindo is bogged down by weak sales and price decline for its current formulation biz in US, which accounted for 46% of total sales
BENGALURU : Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd and Cipla Ltd beat Aurobindo Pharma to become the country’s second and third biggest drugmakers by sales in the three months to 30 September, the first change in the pecking order of the country’s $50 billion pharmaceutical industry in over seven years.