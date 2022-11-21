Dr Reddy’s is now No.2 drug firm as old order changes

“(On) corporate governance, you know, serious work needs to be done there about what directors are doing," said Prashant Poddar, a portfolio manager at ADIA, in an investor interaction with Aurobindo on 14 November. “Just because some of them are promoters, they cannot do anything they want, right? I mean, such a responsible position—that of a director of a large company, which is making more than $400 million Ebitda and such large responsibility as an exporter—it is disappointing, you know, because this would not even work well with your buyers. I mean, they would also want you to abide by certain corporate governance, I would believe."